Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas makes SHOCKING revelation about alcohol addiction, painful childhood: 'I regret some of the things'

According to Jasmine Sandlas, this phase corresponded with a difficult period in her life. She was coping with mental stress, troubled family ties, and the loss of her father at the same time as her career graph was increasing.

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas returns to public attention because her Dhurandhar songs have started to receive public recognition. She has received media attention because her music became popular and she shared her battle with alcohol addiction. Jasmine discussed her music industry experience and her emotional struggles during a recent interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. She explained that her life remains challenging, even though she has reached successful milestones and gained public recognition.

Jasmine's traumatic childhood

Jasmine shared that her childhood experience brought different challenges, which required her to solve problems by herself. She continued to experience the same problems, which disturbed her life, even after her career started to succeed.

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Jasmine's battle with alcohol

Addressing her battle with alcohol, she said, "I struggled a lot. I think growing up, I have crossed many phases in my life, in a journey of understanding myself. It was not easy. Life has its ups and downs. It is not just difficult for parents, but also for children. We need guidance and nurturing… why are parents so harsh towards their children? When life really gets tough, you look for support. I regret some of the things I did during those 2-3 years when I used to drink alcohol."

Jasmine opens up on mental stress, family troubles

She went on to say that a difficult period in her life fell within this era. She was coping with mental stress, troubled family ties, and the loss of her father at the same time as her career graph was increasing. Jasmine said that she overindulged in alcohol during this time and now regrets it, even though at the time she believed it was necessary.

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How was Jasmine's connection with her parents?

The singer also discussed the emotional effects of her early experiences and her connection with her parents. She said, "In childhood, I had to go through heartbreak from my parents many times. They unintentionally broke my heart repeatedly, which has left some bitterness. I love them, but when a child’s heart breaks, it stays broken. When you don’t have a safe place to run to, you start looking for a home in everything. I have done that all my life, just longing and searching for a home."

More about Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine started her career in 2008 with the song Muskaan. She was born in Jalandhar and grew up in California. Later, she collaborated on the album Gulabi with Bohemia. Her breakthrough came in 2014 when she co-wrote and sung Yaar Na Mile for the Salman Khan film Kick with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

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