Dhurandhar singer Shahzad Ali LAUDS Ranveer Singh for...: 'Unhone meri Maa le liye bahut acche...' [Exclusive]

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which had released on December 5, 2025, continues to be lauded for multiple reasons. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Shahzad Ali, the singer of Ishq Jalakar, recalled his first meeting with the star and more.

Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's movie Dhurandhar hasn't just been winning hearts. It has also been successful in setting the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has smashed several Box Office records and has now emerged as the 10th highest grosser in India. Such has been its impact that it has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to emerge as the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic Box Office. Apart from acting and direction, the film is also being lauded for its songs, particularly Ishq Jalakar: Karvaan. It has been garnering immense applause on social media for multiple reasons - including the perfection with which Shahzad Ali has crooned it. In an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife, he reveals his interaction with Ranveer Singh and more.

What did Shahzad Ali say?

While recalling his interaction with Ranveer Singh, Shahzad Ali said, "I met Ranveer Singh during the music launch of the film. Unhone mujhe bahut duaayein di, gale lagaya. Unhone meri maa ke liye bahut acche alfaaz use kiye. Aur unhone aashirwaad ke taur pe mummy ko bola ki aapa beta bahut accha hai. (He really blessed me, and hugged me. He also lauded my mother. Again, much like a blessing, he told my mother that her son is very good.)

Dhurandhar is India's 10th HIGHEST grosser

On December 21, Dhurandhar was successful in earning Rs 38.50 crore in its domestic box office collection. With this, its total India collection reached Rs 555.75 crore, and successfully surpassed Animal. For the unversed, Animal had earlier held the 10th highest grosser position with Rs 553.87 crore collection. Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier lauded Aditya Dhar’s film on X.

Did Avatar: Fire and Ash stop Dhurandhar from missing out on historic Box Office hattrick?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has emerged as the fastest Hindi film to hit Rs 500 crore mark. Interestingly, it continues to garner more applause. In its third weekend, Dhurandhar managed to surpass Rs 550 crore mark at the domestic box office. It is now set to cross Rs 600 crore. By surpassing Pushpa 2, the film has already become the highest second weekend and third weekend biz for a Hindi release. During its third weekend, Ranveer Singh's recent release managed to mint around Rs 95 crore. With this it couldn't succeed in crossing Rs 100 crore mark for the third weekend. Had the film achieved it, it could have set another Box Office record.

