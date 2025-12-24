Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna decided to EXIT Drishyam 3 due to THIS reason?

Akshaye Khanna continues to make headlines for the massive appreciation he has garnered for his flawless performance in Dhurandhar. Amid the success of his recent release, Akshaye has decided to quit much-anticipated Drishyam 3 due to...

Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar continue to smash several new Box Office records. Aditya Dhar's film - which has now become the first Indian release of 2025 to cross Rs 900 crore worldwide - has been lauded for not its cast's performances, but also the gripping script and equally impactful direction. Of all the actors, Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna has gained maximum appreciation for his portrayal of Rehman Dakait. His effortless acting, and flawless dance moves - every aspect has been appreciated. Fresh off this massive success, Akshaye was expected to be seen in Drishyam 3 too. But his recent reports have a different update.

What do recent reports suggest?

According to recent reports, Akshaye Khanna has decided to quit Drishyam 3 which has quite clearly left all his fans a bit confused about what could have really led to the decision. Reportedly, Akshaye Khanna's exit originates from not just creative differences, but also his concerns regarding his fee. As reports suggest, the actor not only asked for a hike in his fee, but also suggested a few changes to his onscreen appearance. Since these decisions weren't addressed, the actor reportedly decided to leave the film. Even though reports suggest that negotiations are on, no official statement has been released yet.

Drishyam 3 to release on THIS date?

The makers of Drishyam 3 confirmed recently that the film will release on October 2, 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film will feature Ajay Devgn as the protagonist. The franchise enjoys a massive fan base because of its gripping plot and impactful performances.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to mint Rs 1,000 crore globally

Ranveer Singh’s recent release, Dhurandhar continues to make headlines for its strong Box Office performance. The film managed to earn Rs 16.5 crore on Monday even though it witnessed a 57.14% dip from the previous day. Hence, its domestic nett earnings stands at Rs 572.25 crore. With its incredible performance, it has cemented its position among 2025's most successful releases as it inches towards the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has been successful in crossing the Rs 850 crore mark internationally. This happened on December 22. The film's worldwide collection now stands at Rs 876.5 crore. With this collection, it has managed to cross the worldwide collection of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 (Rs 852.31 crore). With its impeccable performance at Box Office, Dhurandhar has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

