Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna's Fa9la look that broke the Internet almost did not…

Akshaye Khanna’s viral fa9la look in Dhurandhar, which became one of the most talked about visual elements, almost never made it to the screen. Designer Smriti Chauhan shared some unknown facts about the creative process behind the character’s styling and how the team almost decided to abandon the look together. Chauhan said that the idea was to craft a visual identity that felt raw, unsettling, and true to the psychological layers of Akshaye Khanna’s character. However, translating that idea into final cut came with its own set of challenges. She shared that it was very important to remember that Akshaye’s character, Rehman Dakait.

In an interview with Digital Commentary, costume designer Smriti Chauhan said, “It was a very important input by Akshaye sir himself, that we should not forget that he is also from the streets.”

She continued, “It made a lot of sense, because we also see his rise in the film as he progresses to join a political party later in the story. So, we had a journey where we see him distressed in linens and denims, and then cut to silk-wool pathani, which is one of the most important looks in the film.” Smriti shared that even after the first look test, Akshaye was unsure. She added, “He had the first look test, and after a few weeks, we were summoned for a meeting. He said, ‘I’m not sure if we take this route,’ and we were like, okay.”

“That’s when he mentioned that we can’t forget he comes from the street and there has to be ruggedness to his vibe,” she mentioned. Once the teaser and promotional material were released, the response exceeded expectations. Akshaye Khanna’s look was highly praised by the audience and was called memoralable for the recent time.

About Dhurandhar

Talking about Dhurandhar, the movie was about an Indian spy who moved to Pakistan to share important information about the conspiracy made against India. The film featured Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Dhurandhar has been produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The music director of the film is Shashwat Sachdev. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and the critics. The film has earned Rs 607.50 crore in India and Rs 944 crore worldwide.

