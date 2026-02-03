Dhurandhar The Revenge in TROUBLE? FIR filed against location manager for flying...; shoot stopped after...

The Ballard Estate in South Mumbai is where Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal were filmed while shooting Dhurandhar 2. However, the shoot was completely stopped two days ago, according to Mumbai Mirror reports.

Dhurandhar 2: Before its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been generating a lot of buzz. The film's production has been underway for a while, but according to the most recent rumors, a police order abruptly stopped the shoot. The location manager was also the target of a formal complaint. Leaked photos and videos from the movie's set had already started to circulate online, despite the fact that the official title and teaser poster had only been made public.

Dhurandhar 2 shoot stopped?

The Ballard Estate in South Mumbai is where Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal were filmed while shooting Dhurandhar 2. However, the shoot was completely stopped two days ago, according to Mumbai Mirror reports.

FIR filed against location manager because...

Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, the location manager, was charged with using drones illegally in a protected area. The FIR was filed pursuant to Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The report stated that the fort where the drones were being deployed for filming is deemed a high-security area. The authorities must grant special clearance for the usage and filming of drones in the area.

The FIR was filed, according to Zonal DCP Pravin Mundhe, because the crew and team only had permission to shoot on land; separate permissions were required to deploy drones.

What did the leaked footage show?

The leaked images and footage from the "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" sets showed Sanjay Dutt with a revolver in his hand while dressed in an all-white pathani outfit. In the video, he was seen filming a scene that abruptly ended as police officers showed up to break up the production.

About Dhurandhar 2

With Hamza Ali Mazari continuing his quest to destroy the Pakistani crime force, the second chapter will continue where the first one left off. This time, Arjun Rampal's character, Major Iqbal, the crime leader, remains the main emphasis. On March 19, 2026, the movie is scheduled to open in theatres.

