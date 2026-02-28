Dhurandhar The Revenge First Review: Yami Gautam drops EXPLOSIVE reaction after watching Dhurandhar 2; ‘Koi bhi main…’

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now, actress Yami Gautam has given her first review of the film, further fueling the excitement.

Dhurandhar The Revenge First Review: Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The first film proved to be a massive hit at the box office. Now, the second part of it has been one of the most anticipated films of 2026. There is already a lot of excitement among the audience about the film Dhurandhar 2. Now, the response that actress Yami Gautam has given after watching the film has increased this curiosity.

Dhurandhar 2 first review

Recently, during an event, Yami Gautam revealed that she has watched Dhurandhar 2. She said that after watching the film, it took her some time to understand what she had seen. According to her, the film is very special and emotionally effective. Yami also said that Aditya Dhar has put his full dedication into this film. According to her, the film will be remembered for a long time and will leave a deep impact on the audience.

In her words: "I watched the film and it took me time to process what I had experienced. It is beyond extraordinary. I was deeply emotional afterward. All I can say is that Aditya loves his country, he loves his fans and he has poured his heart and soul into this film. He has given it everything. This film will be remembered forever. People won't be able to forget the experience this film gives them."

All about Dhurandhar’s success

Dhurandhar was released on 5 December 2025. Despite the length of about three and a half hours, the film kept the audience hooked. The film's story, screenplay, and songs were well-received. It was one of the highest-grossing films of Ranveer Singh's career. Dhurandhar 2 was announced through a post-credit scene at the end of the film. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be released in theaters on March 19, 2026. The film will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Box Office Clash: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 will not be the only big release in March 2026. It will clash with actor Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The simultaneous release of two big films has further increased the interest of the audience. People associated with the film business are also keeping an eye on this clash.

