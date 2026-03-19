Dhurandhar The Revenge: Madras HC RESTRAINS piracy of Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's spy thriller ahead of March 19 release

Madras High Court issues an interim order banning illegal streaming of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, to prevent piracy losses.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres today, March 19, and just before its debut, the Madras High Court stepped in to protect the film from piracy. The court has issued a temporary order stopping any illegal streaming or broadcasting of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This means internet service providers and cable TV operators are not allowed to show the film without proper authorisation until April 15.

Madras HC steps in to protect Dhurandhar 2 from piracy

The order was passed by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy after the film’s production house raised concerns about piracy. The petitioners feared that the financial burden of colossal losses would be incurred if the movie were to be leaked online or shown illegally.

The court acknowledged that while this order might affect some businesses, failing to act could cause serious and irreversible damage to the filmmakers. To keep things fair, the court also asked the producers to compensate any parties that may be impacted by the restrictions. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 15.

Interestingly, an earlier petition filed in February by the production company’s parent firm, seeking broader anti-piracy measures, was later withdrawn.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and explores the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari, along with the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

The film has already seen a strong response, reportedly earning over ₹44 crore through paid previews on March 18.

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