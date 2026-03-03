Dhurandhar The Revenge to be 4 hour long film? Big update SHOCKS fans ahead of trailer release

Previous reports stated that the censor board had approved Dhurandhar: The Revenge with a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes, which made it shorter than the first instalment. However, there is reportedly a new development in this matter. Read on to know!

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: The upcoming movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which stars actor Ranveer Singh, has become one of the most discussed films scheduled to release this year. The film Dhurandhar Part 2 provides new information about its production as the release date approaches. The latest buzz suggests that the spy thriller could have a runtime of nearly four hours. The film trailer received multiple updates, which became available to the public. However, there is a new development on the film.

Dhurandhar 2 to be 4 hour long film?

The previous reports stated that the censor board had approved Dhurandhar: The Revenge with a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes, which made it shorter than the first instalment. The new information shows that the situation has changed.

Dhurandhar Part 2 will run for approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, according to a report from Bollywood Hungama, which provides nearly four hours of big-screen entertainment.

No official confirmation on Dhurandhar 2 run time

However, formal confirmation of this matter is still pending. The duration of Dhurandhar The Revenge won't be revealed till the movie is released. One thing is clear, though, Dhurandhar 2 will have a record-breaking box office debut thanks to the fan frenzy.

The release date for Dhurandhar 2 is March 19, 2026. The special thing about this film is that it will be released throughout India instead of being limited to Hindi-speaking regions.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date

The makers of Dhurandhar Part 2 earlier planned to release the trailer on March 3, which coincided with Holi. The latest update from film critic Taran Adarsh ​​indicates that the trailer will not be released at this time.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic overseas box office

Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have entered their first round of competition, with restricted US pre-sales discreetly beginning around the end of February. Dhurandhar 2 has the early advantage.

According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller sequel, which stars Ranveer Singh and is helmed by Aditya Dhar, has made $33,723 in advance sales in the US as of March 1. Trade data reveals that the movie has sold 1,953 tickets for 209 showings in 151 theaters. As release week draws near, it is anticipated that the number of shows will increase even further.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more