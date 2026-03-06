Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer to drop on March 7; fans await Ranveer Singh’s FIERCE avatar and call it Rs 2000 crore BLOCKBUSTER

The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh as the lead, have officially announced that the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released on March 7 at 11.01 am. The announcement has left fans excited who have been eager to know what the film would offer. Many are waiting for actor Ranveer Singh to be back on the big screen to impress with his flawless acting and intense new avatar. Taking to social media, Jio Studios and B62 Studios wrote, "Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam".

