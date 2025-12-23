Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer RACES AHEAD of James Cameron’s film despite...

Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection: Indian box office has been witnessing significant clash between Dhurandhar and Avatar Fire and Ash. However, as per the data, Ranveer Singh's film has overshadowed James Cameron animation thriller.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office: When James Cameron's highly anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash was released, Indian audiences expected this science-fiction film to give Ranveer Singh's Bollywood film Dhurandhar tough competition at the box office.

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4

However, on the fourth day, the first Monday, a clear decline was seen in the earnings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. This proved that the craze for Dhurandhar is still intact. According to a Sacnilk report, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned approximately Rs 8.5 crore in India on its fourth day of release. This figure is significantly lower compared to the weekend. With this, the film's total Indian box office collection reached Rs 75.5 crore.

Avatar Fire and Ash day 4 occupancy

In terms of theatre occupancy, Avatar: Fire and Ash received an average English occupancy of 18.92% on the first Monday. This means the number of viewers was significantly lower compared to the weekend. Although the film benefited from stunning visuals and an international fan following, in India, it appeared weaker compared to Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, although it saw a significant drop on Monday, still earned much more than Avatar. The film had a spectacular collection of around Rs 95.25 crore in its third weekend. On Monday, the film's earnings dropped to approximately Rs 16.5 crore, marking its lowest single-day earnings to date. Despite this, this figure is still quite strong compared to Avatar.

Although the pace of Dhurandhar has slowed down slightly in the third week, the film's dominance continues. On its third Friday, the film earned approximately Rs 22.5 crore. The earnings increased to Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday and to Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film recorded a Hindi occupancy of 28.76%, with the evening and night shows seeing the highest attendance. Overall, Dhurandhar has now clearly surpassed Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office.

All about Avatar Fire and Ash

It is the third film in the Avatar franchise. Avatar was released in theaters in December 2009. Avatar: The Way of Water came out in theaters in December 2022, fourteen years after the first one. Avatar: Fire and Ash features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, who were the original cast members who have returned from the previous films.

