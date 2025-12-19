Dhurandhar: Who is real-life Uzair Baloch? Gangster who inherited Rehman Dakait's...; played with severed head of...

Real life Uzair Baloch was a very dangerous person in the crime world. He inherited Rehman Dakaut's gang after his death. Read to know more.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 ended with Rehman Dakait’s (played by Akshaye Khanna) death. He was killed by Singh’s character Hamza in collusion with Sanjay Dutt’s Chaudhry Aslam Khan. At the end of the film, it is seen that Rehman’s brother Uzair Baloch (palyed by Danish Pandor) reached the hospital and broke down in tears to see his brother dead. But he was completely unaware that Hamza killed Rehman. But its not the end fo Uzair’s story as he will come back in Dhurandhar 2, which is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. In this story, let us know about Uzair’s life.

In reality, after Rehman’s death, Uzair Baloch was a dreaded gangster who took over his gang. Not only that, he was the one who was responsible for killing of Arshad Pappu, whose body was found in Lyari. It has been said that Baloch also tossed around the body with his gang members after Pappu’s death. They were even seen playing football with his severed head.

How Uzair Baloch entered the crime world?

For those unaware, Uzair was the cousin of Rehman Dakait. In 2003, his father, Faiz Muhammad, was kidnapped by Arshad Pappu for ransom and was then killed. After this incident, Arshad Pappu made his entry to the crime world. At that time, Rehman had a hold over Lyari gangs in those days. He had a beef with Arshad Pappu as he was trying to assert his dominance on Lyari.

Around the same time, Uzair was arrested by Chaudhry Aslam Khan but was later released. The credit all goes to Rehman Dakait’s connection with politician. However, Uzair was imprisoned for two years in Karachi cental prison. According to Dawn, Uzair is was not interested in joining Rehman’s gang initially but after persuasion he agreed as they had a common enemy.

After Rehman was killed in an encounter in 2009, Uzair took the charge at f his gang. Not only that, he also took over Rehman’ political party, People’s Aman Commiitee (PAC). Like the fil, he had connect with Pakistan People Party leaders and after Rehman’s death, he got the protection from the party until 2012. In 2011, PAC was dissolved under the Anti-Terrorism attack in Pakistan. Uzair could not fight elections under his party now but his posters of his face and his dominance continue.

