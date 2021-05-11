Dia Mirza admits her debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with R Madhavan had sexist elements

While Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) gave a much-needed recognition to its lead actors, Dia Mirza, who played the role of Reena Malhotra opposite R Madhavan as Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri, has recently admitted that the film has sexist elements in it.