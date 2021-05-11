Dia Mirza admits her debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with R Madhavan had sexist elements

When (RHTDM) was released in 2001, the film failed to create sparks at the box office. After it was taken out from the theatres, it slowly became iconic. The directorial marked the Bollywood debuts of Madhavan and actress , and it also starred Saif Ali Khan. While it gave a much-needed recognition to its lead actors, Dia has recently admitted that the film has sexist elements in it. Also Read - Nagarjuna's Wild Dog receives a THUNDEROUS response upon its OTT release on Netflix

While talking about living in a patriarchal society, Dia said that there is a rampant sexism in the industry that is largely led by men. She also talked about being a part of sexist cinema and working with people who are unaware of their sexist thinking. Also Read - Nagarjuna's Wild Dog takes the OTT route within weeks of its theatrical release — are we witnessing the demise of cinema halls?

"People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories... Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has sexism in it... I was acting with these people. I was working with these people. It's crazy. I will give you small examples. A makeup artist could only be a man, could not be a woman. A hairdresser only had to be a woman... When I started working in films there were at best about four or five women on any given crew with a unit strength of over 120... sometimes 180 people," Dia told Brut India in an interview. Also Read - From Saif Ali Khan to Dia Mirza: 5 Bollywood celebs who gave love a second chance

She further added, "We live in a patriarchal society and it is an industry largely led by men. So there is a rampant sexism. And I think for a large part it is not even conscious sexism because there are so many men who are writers, who are directors, who are actors, who are not even aware of their sexist thinking."

On October 19, last year, Dia had celebrated the film's journey after it completed 19 years on the celluloid. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video featuring scenes from the romantic film, which also stars R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. "This one is very close to my heart. I was all of 19 and this was my first movie. Celebrating this beautiful journey of love. Love for storytelling, love for cinema. And your love for this movie. #19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM," she had written.

enjoyed immense popularity especially from the ladies ever since he played the role of Madhav Shastri aka Maddy in RHTDM. He is still fondly remembered as Maddy. The story revolves around the romance of a boy named Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri and Reena Malhotra, and the film was a remake of the Tamil film, . The songs of film such as Zara Zara, Sach Keh Raha Hai and Dil Ko Tumse became popular upon release.