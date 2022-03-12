Dia Mirza introduces Avyaan Azaad in an adorable post; Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others send love

Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of Avyaan Azaad and Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lata Dutta, Preity Zinta and others couldn't stop gushing over the little boy. Check out their comments and Avyaan Azaad's picture below...