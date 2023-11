Dia Mirza is thoroughly enjoying this phase of her career. The actress confesses that she could not be happier as she has found herself in some truly beautiful stories of late. Her latest film Dhak Dhak has been liked by the critics. We caught up with Dia Mirza for a brief chat. Talking to BollywoodLife, she said that there were not many films that delved into quiet feminism. She said that she took up the project as normal life would not have presented the chance to learn how to ride a bike, that too in the highest altitude road of Khardungla. Dia Mirza shares, "There was so much beauty all around, and the film created such a sense of aspiration. The first and foremost thing about Dhak Dhak was its intentionality, tonality and exploration of quiet feminism." Also Read - Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit recalls the incident when 'Masterji' Saroj Khan scolded her for crying – watch video

Dia Mirza on exploration of quiet feminism in films

The actress says all the four prime characters were happy to work together. "It took Indian cinema 110 years to tell such a story. I remember Ratna Ji (Ratna Pathak Shah) telling me that she never believed that she would frontline such a film at the age of 64," she said. We also asked Dia Mirza about how a part of the audience do not like the chick flick genre in general. They feel such films only deal with relationship issues, and how women stories revolve around boyfriends and husbands. "I would say it is a combination of many things. We have seen many female-oriented films where the characters are angry, aggressive, foul-mouthed or hot-headed. I know many women who get put off watching such movies. They have told me that they do not like the tonality, and cannot identify with those characters. There are many quiet regular women who break the glass ceiling every day, and combat sexism and misogyny. I would like to thank the writers of Dhak Dhak for this. People who saw the film saw it as a human story, and not a 'women's story'. But when they went home, they reflected that they saw the women of their homes in the film." Also Read - Filmy Friday: 5 songs of birthday girl Madhuri Dixit which prove she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood

The actress says that quiet and graceful feminism is not an explored genre in Bollywood or OTT. Dia Mirza says that even historically people remember movies like Mirch Masala, where the women are angry and rebellious, which is wonderful. "But what about women who have a quiet grace and how do they deal with oppression. Films rarely explore if they can rise above patriarchy without being angry, or if they can explore their full potential whilst being in their traditional set-up, " Dia Mirza states. Also Read - Rumours of Madhuri Dixit passing away do the rounds of the virtual world!

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dhak Dhak actress to see more representation of women in film-making

The actress laments that women stories are still far and few whether in the film or OTT space. But she is happy that the OTT space has brought more democratization in the industry. Dia Mirza says she is happy that talented actresses like a Shefali Shah is doing a Delhi Crime, and Tillotama Shome gets love for her acting prowess. "I am glad that opportunities have opened up. There is a strong emphasis from OTT to tell more stories where the narrative is led by women. It will bring more equality to story-telling. When I started out, women were under-represented in all facets of filmmaking. That has changed now as we have more female crew in every project," she says.

Dia Mirza on how brutal reviews affected her in younger days

Today, there is a huge debate between nepo kids and outsiders. Social media has out immense pressure on every newcomer. People get written off just after a debut. "In our times, the media was brutal. I remember some reviewers would get so personal while evaluating work. I would be traumatized after reading such reviews. I feel reviewers are more dignified now, and do not pass personal comments," says Dia Mirza. She also says that social media has given general public more access, and people today watch quality content all over. "I feel people have a right to comment on work. It helps us improve. But I feel in general, we should be kinder to one another, the world will be a better place then," she says. Dia Mirza says younger actors have to struggle a lot. At times, they have to put out everything on social media. She says, "We had so much more privacy in our times. Still, we are so selective about what we want to share on social media. Young actors may or may not have that luxury. When they put out so much, they have to learn to deal with brickbats."

Kaafir, Thappad, Bheed and now Dhak Dhak, she seems to be in the best phase of her career. Many of her fans believe she was under-utilized or did not get roles that brought out her potential in her younger days. Did she also ever feel the same? "When I was younger I always felt that I deserved better. I felt why I was not in the right place at the right time. My networking skills were not great even though I developed some truly meaningful friendships in the industry. But when I felt low because of that, I worked harder on myself. I would say a lot changed after Sanju, " she opines.

How Sanju changed Dia Mirza's career trajectory

The actress said she had not done much work for a long time before Sanju, and the success of the film opened new doors. "Sanju led to Kaafir and then to Thappad and so on....I feel my projects were beautifully timed after Sanju. But I will be honest with you. If you told a 21-year-old Dia that she would get her best parts at 40, I would never believe you. It was so driven into our heads that an actress' career declines post 35. We were told that only younger people would get chances. But then, I feel many actresses of my generation have been relentless in their pursuit of quality work and delivered," she says.

Does she feel that women actors have to work harder than their male counterparts? "I feel that is an unfair comparison. Every has to work hard to survive in every business out there. Movies come with all kinds of challenges. Yes, women have it a bit harder as they constantly combating ageism and sexism while creating opportunities for themselves," she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza on the joys of motherhood

The actor is also mom to a toddler son Avyaan Azaad. Dia Mirza says that she has the absolute support of her mother, husband and nanny which has made returning to work easier. "It is so enjoyable to be with a baby. He is at an age where he is discovering language and is curious about things. And whatever people say, a child is most attached to its mother," she says. Dia Mirza says that she often make a return trip in a day so that she can see her baby the next morning. If she is working in Mumbai, then she works only three days in a week. "The remaining four days I am with him bathing him, taking him to the park painting with him and so on. I am grateful that people accommodate my requests," she says. The actress says living without Avyaan for 35 days in Ladakh was the hardest thing she has ever done in her life. "Forget high altitude, thin mountain air and low BP, just physically pining for my child and missing him was way tougher, " she says.