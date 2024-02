Yesterday, AB de Villiers who is a close friend of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma confirmed on YouTube that the couple were indeed expecting their second child. He was doing a chat session with his fans on his YouTube channel when someone asked him if he had spoken to Virat Kohli. As we know, Kohli has been facing criticism for being away for the first two Tests in the series against England. AB de Villiers said that Virat Kohli told him that he is doing good, and spending some time with the family. Fans were already speculating that he is giving more time to Anushka Sharma in this phase. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma skip the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration; fans speculate on the reason as BCCI issues statement

This is what AB de Villiers said in his YouTube live about second pregnancy of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

When fans asked him about Virat Kohli, he said he is doing fine as he spends some time with his family. He said this is why he missed the first two Test matches. AB de Villiers said, "I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well." It seems AB de Villiers told Virat Kohli that he had been wanting to check him on him for a long time. It seems the Indian ace told him that he needed to be with his family. AB de Villiers had said, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that."



Netizens make memes of AB de Villiers

It seems he has now removed that portion from the video. Fans are guessing that he got worried that the news would blow up in the media. Maybe he too got tensed thinking how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would react to this. In the mean time, memes around AB de Villiers have flooded X in India. Also Read - Real reason Virat Kohli rushed to meet Anushka Sharma from South Africa revealed

Well, we have to wait and see when the couple finally confirms the news. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a very private couple. The two do not believe in constantly updating fans with what is happening in life.