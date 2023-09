Making Bajirao Mastani looked like a distant dream for Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the infamous separation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, but fate decided to make the film with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. However, there was strong buzz that Aishwarya walked out of SLB’s Bajirao Mastani, but years later, the Ponniyin Selvan actress spoke about the reports and indirectly revealed her condition of not working with Salman, who was reportedly the Bajirao of the film. Also Read - This Pakistani entrepreneur hates being called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lookalike, faces backlash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was ready to play Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, but she had a condition to not share the screen with Salman Khan, who reportedly was the Bajirao of the film.

In her interview, Ash reportedly mentioned that she was happy playing Mastani but not with Bhansali's Bajirao." Well, I was game to play Mastani, but not with the Bajirao he had in mind. So, this was evident, probably nationally. The media made it out to be that Aishwarya walked out of Bajirao Mastani. We hadn't communicated then because I was in the hospital with my leg laid up."