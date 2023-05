How many of you agree with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? There are many girls who often say that they have more male friends compared to female friends, and we can totally relate to that. Boys are less complicated to deal with, no offence to ladies! This old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral, where she spoke her heart out on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, where she made an appearance with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and spoke about how she doesn’t have many female friends and that if she enters any party, she will stand with a group of boys, indicating towards Karan. She mentioned that she is always with them at the parties. Fans are going gaga over this old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan." On user said," I have seen her on and off screen both but all the time she is with hubby or daughter or mother in law. Does anybody have a clip of her chit chatting with men? Oh well whatever you say is right". Another user say, "She is the definition of the "Pick me girl" or the "cool girl" from Gone Girl monologue. These women have no idea how fulfilling female friendships are." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Abhishek Bachchan and more star kids who debuted together but only some found success

Watch the old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about how the B-town actresses cannot stand her in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment ? (@random.shitszz)

Karan countered her with the question if the other actresses cannot stand her, to which she raised her eyebrows and put it on Karan, saying, "You often tell me that. Aishwarya later adds that she cannot have this typical girly conversation about shoes, bags, make-up, fashion, outfits, and more. The former Miss World even mentioned that she is not belittling the ladies by speaking this way, but that this is only her point of view. Well, this conversation was long ago, and just a few years ago, we saw Aishwarya gelling up with like BFFs at Ambani’s wedding. The way Aishwarya pulled Deepika along with her to the dance floor only shows that now she is best friends with the ladies of the tinsel town as well. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt remember mother Nargis on her death anniversary with unseen pictures

On the professional front, Aishwarya is right now basking in the rave response for her outstanding performance in PS 2, along with Chiyaan Vikram, helmed by .