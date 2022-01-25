Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a huge fanbase in the Hindi belt. Yesterday, they got the sad news that the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo would not release in theatres. He later confirmed that he is going in for a satellite release only. Fans of Ram Charan and Vijay can expect the Hindi version of Rangathalam and Mersal in theatres next month. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Manish Shah is now venturing into film production. It seems he has bought the remake rights of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. He wishes to produce a Hindi film now. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: From Lata Mangeshkar's Aye Mere Watan to AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam, 7 patriotic songs you must listen to this Gantantra Diwas

The portal reported that both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar turned down the role played by Ajith Kumar. It seems the superstars reportedly felt that the core of Viswasam would not suit the sensibilities of the Hindi audience. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the remake rights were sold for Rs four crores. The movie was directed by Siva who has had a hit collaboration with Ajith Kumar over the years. It seems Manish Shah reportedly approached Balaji Telefilms to co-produce the Hindi remake of Viswasam. They were not keen as the two big superstars refused the project.

Manish Shah told Bollywood Hungama that he indeed discussed the project but at times it takes time to take off. He said he will produce the remake of Viswasam with the original producers, Sathya Jyoti films. Viswasam was a blockbuster when it came out in Sankranti 2019. The movie had Nayanthara and Ajith Kumar in lead roles. Jagapathi Babu was the main villain.

It seems Siva had offered the project to Shah Rukh Khan in 2019. However, he turned it down as he just suffered a huge debacle with Zero. The superstar was treading cautiously and did not want to take unnecessary risks.