One of the big films in the first half of 2024 is . and Tiger Shroff are teaming up with maker to deliver an action packed spectacle for the audiences. They made the announcement on May 5, 2023. We know that Eid is synonymous with a film. There are rumours that he is discussing a big budget masala movie with . It was supposed to be a Eid movie. While he has confirmed that talks are on, Eid dates look clear so far.

Given the budget of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it is important that they get a clean weekend. Sources told Bollywood Hungama that Ali Abbas Zafar made a call to Salman Khan before announcing the release date of his movie. He wanted to be doubly sure before taking the decision. The source said that Salman Khan has immense respect for Akshay Kumar and feels he is a true friend. He said he was happy to know that Ali's movie was coming on Eid, and he was not doing movie for that period right now. The source was quoted as saying, "He wants his two friends, Ali and Akshay, to entertain the audience with their entertainer during Eid 2024."

SALMAN KHAN AND EID GO HAND-IN-HAND

In fact, Salman Khan might even promote the movie. It seems he would be happy to see his friends do well on Eid. In 2022, released Runway 34 on Eid. It seems Ajay Devgn also had a word with Salman Khan before he decided on the date. The movie was a critical success but saw moderate numbers at the box office. Way back in 2013, did the same for and 's . This year, Salman Khan released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid. The movie was an adaptation of 's .

Salman Khan has been discussing some big projects. There is Prem Ki Shaadi with . Then, he has Tiger Vs Pathaan. It seems he wants to start work soon on the movie as his body is in top shape. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are now on the schedule of Tiger 3. The shoot is happening in Madh Island. The film is directed by . and are also there.