Alia Bhatt recently made a super stunning appearance at the Forbes event and the actress was lauded for the way she conducted herself at an event. Many were raving about how articulate Alia has become and speaks more maturely. However, it is claimed by some sections of people on the internet that the recent statement that Alia Bhatt made at the Forbes event has been copied by Hollywood sensation Rihanna. At an event, Alia was questioned about the work she has been choosing and the range that she has shown over the years is exceptional. To which Alia mentioned how she gets bored very easily and always wonders if doing something different. As the video of Alia's answer went online, this old video of Rihanna was brought up by an Instagram user who claimed that she had copied the word-to-word answer from the pop sensation. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and more celebs who lost oodles of weight; their drastic transformation will leave you shocked

Alia Bhatt was not only alleged of copying Rihanna at the recent event, but the same video also claims that during the promotion of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, she had copied the word 'Globetrotting Adventure' of SS Rajamouli where he had said the same thing about his film with South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. Alia has always mentioned about being a big admirer of RRR filmmaker, she has even worked with him in the same film. Also Read - Akash Ambani takes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on a drive; pictures go VIRAL

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood right now and indeed the kind of scrutiny she faces is immense. And once again it proved no one is spared from this kind of social media scrutiny.