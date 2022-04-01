Did Alia Bhatt just drop a HINT about a year-end wedding with Ranbir Kapoor?

Say what? and will be getting married by the year-end? There has been a lot of speculation around their wedding. A report stated that the couple might get hitched in April. However, that seems to be too close and the Kapoor and Bhatt family needs more time to prep. In a recent interaction, Ranbir confirmed about his wedding that he and Alia have the intention to get married soon. And now, Alia Bhatt has dropped a major hint by saying that the year will end with a bang, she said, "Not to say too much, but I am pretty sure the year’s going to end with a bang!" Well, we are all set for this big fat wedding. Also Read - Divya Agarwal wishes Varun Sood on his birthday proving one can be friends with their ex - view post

In his recent interview when RK was asked about the reports of the April wedding, he said, "No, not in April. But hopefully soon. Hopefully, by the end of the year, don't know, we haven't planned yet. I think we (me and Alia) are very instinctive people and we are very much in love, and hopefully soon."

Bollywoodlife also exclusively told you that Alia and Ranbir will not get married in April but by the end of this year. A source had told us, "Ranbir and Alia will get married but April is too soon. If they would have been getting married there would be some preparations around but right now nothing is happening. Even their close friends aren't aware of the wedding date. But yes, they might get married this year only because it was been postponed since the pandemic." Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in and our source had informed us exclusively that they might promote the film as husband and wife. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Are you excited about this big fat wedding?