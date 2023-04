Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a sweet and simple wedding at their home. They ditched the big fat Indian wedding and rather organised it at their home in Bandra. Only a handful of people from the industry were invited. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Saif Ali Khan and more attended the wedding. Then in the evening, a party was held that was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and more. It is their first wedding anniversary and Alia Bhatt shared some beautiful pictures on social media. Amidst all the sweetness, netizens have dug out old videos of Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt talking about destination weddings. Also Read - SS Rajamouli’s THIS advice to Alia Bhatt on her acting career is something she will remember for life

In the video shared on Reddit, Alia Bhatt could be heard saying that she found the idea of destination wedding quite stressful. She said that they are not like big celebratory people and that the idea of taking people, setting up the location and more was very stressful for her. But on the other hand, a video of Neetu Kapoor has her saying that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been planning their wedding for two years and that even thought of having it in South Africa. She said that they were going to go to South Africa for recce and all. But in the end, they had it on the terrace of their home. Netizens are divided on these videos of Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

A comment on the video read, "It's ok Alia to accept plans changed due to pregnancy or whatever reasons." Another comment read, "She's just salty she didn't get to do a destination wedding coz it happened in a hurry, and now acting like she never wanted it."

