Did Alia Bhatt take Neetu Kapoor's advice before signing her Hollywood film? Her reaction is every typical mother-in-law

Neetu Kapoor is right now the happiest and her fans can bet stop beaming with joy seeing their favourite star in this happy space. Neetu Kapoor who is busy making her professional life one again after all her commitments will be seen next on Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite Anil Kapoor. She will play Varun Dhawan's mom and Kiara Advani's mother-in-law in this family drama. While Neetu Ji who will be seen as a mother-in-law on-screen has recently become a saas off-screen as well. Her daughter is Alia Bhatt and he couldn't be happier to have her in the Kapoor Khaandaan.

While she cannot stop going gaga over her bahu she was asked if Alia took her advice to sign for her Hollywood film Heart Of Stones along with Gal Gadot. To which her reaction is every typical mother-in-law.

Aajkal ke bachcha- Neetu Kapoor opens up if Alai took her advice to sign Hollywood film

Reacting to the question being addressed to her she said, " Aajkal ke bachche kisise puchte nahi hai aur wo bhi nayi nayi bahu hai. (Kids these days do not ask anyone for advice, and moreover, she is a new bride). Also it is their life! Agar woh manage kar sakte hai, to Hollywood me kare, Bollywood me jaye, dono khush hai”. (If they can manage, then be it Hollywood or Bollywood, it does not matter. Both industries will be happy to have her)."