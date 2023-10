Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's friendship is pure goals. The two have been together since childhood. The latter put up a post on how chasing the dream of being an actress was a mentally and emotionally taxing affair. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote that making it in the industry on one's own merit was an arduous journey. Many wrote back saying that they found resonance with her post on being a struggling actor. A part of her lengthy post read, "Its not easy. Its not fun. But then you keep going. Cos you know you love it. And you know you’re good. And you know that when you make it its gonna be on your OWN merit, not cos someone else believed in you, but cos you believed in yourself. And you owe that happiness to no one but YOURSELF! And your hard-work. And your persistence. For showing up, again, and again, and again." Also Read - Urfi Javed slams Raj Kundra, calls him po*n king; a look at her nasty fights with celebs over her clothes

Shady post on Karan Johar

A person commented on this saying, "You go girl! You've got more merit than some of the nepo kids who have GOD fathers like KJo handing them everything on a platter..." Now this post has been liked by Akansa Ranjan Kapoor as claimed by a netizen on Reddit.

Shady post on Karan Johar

The user on Reddit has shared screenshots of how both Akansa Ranjan Kapoor and her mother Shashi Ranjan liked the post. Take a look below...

Netizens draw connect to Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar has launched Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and will soon launch Ibrahim Ali Khan. A netizen said, "I think this is more about the likes of Ananya etc. and not really referring to Alia." Even someone else defended Akansha Ranjan Kapoor saying, "And how do you know it’s about Alia? She’s his only successful protege so most people call her deserving. She justified the opportunity she got. Akanksha and her mom liking this could very well be about Janhvi or Ananya, newcomers who haven’t really proved themselves. Akanksha has liked most comments (there are only 67 so far) and there’s another one dragging Alia but she didn’t like that."

Well, people know how close Alia Bhatt and Akansa Ranjan Kapoor are in real life. Such online drama is immaterial for them. Akansha is supposed to be dating Sharan Sharma, who is a director with Dharma Productions.