Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's separation rumours have been making headlines since quite a time now. Lately when Abhishek Bachchan had made a solo appearance the divorce news sparked all over again as netizens didn’t spot a wedding ring on the Ghoomer actor’s finger. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek made heads turn as they appeared together to extend support to their nephew Agastya Nanda at the grand event of his debut film The Archies. But during the same appearance, netizens claimed they could feel the Cold War between the Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan shared cryptic post amid the separation rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Big B who stays away from the chatters and gossips looks like has chosen to indirectly react to the ongoing conversation about the divorce of his son and daughter in law. The Shahenshah of Bollywood took to his X account and wrote," T 4854 - everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do." Many feels that Amitabh Bachchan has shut down the rumours in the classiest way possible.

T 4854 - everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do .. pic.twitter.com/wYrAMetoGo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 8, 2023

Watch this video of the Bachchans from The Archies screening here:

Amitabh Bachchan unfollows bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

It is also being claimed that Big B has unfollowed Aishwarya from his Instagram account as fans and netizens cannot find Ash's account. However, these rumours are baseless, and the Bachchan family is happily living together, and sometimes there can be ups and downs in the family, like every family. Amitabh Bachchan dearly loves his family, and he is a doting father-in-law to Ash, and he is often seen praising her on his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.