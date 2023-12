The Bachchans make headlines every single day. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan frequently make headlines. Their family feud usually gathers more attention. But they also court headlines for their special gestures as we saw recently in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Amidst the constant talks about family feuds, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have yet again made headlines.

Did Amitabh Bachchan unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

A Reddit post is going viral online right now. It has grabbed headlines in entertainment news too. A Reddit user shared a post asking whether Big B unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Well, a lot of Redditors have answered the question in the comments already. Some have claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya never followed each other on Instagram to unfollow. Some also voiced out that there must be something wrong. Someone pointed out that it could be because of the privacy setting where only Amitabh Bachchan can see his followers and others cannot. Have a look at the post here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Bachchan family in the news

Recently, rumours started floating around about Aishwarya spending more time at her mother's home than with Bachchan. Aishwarya's post with her mum and daughter, Aaradhya has been making fans wonder about the same. Moreover, there were instances such as Aishwarya not getting a wish from any family member apart from Abhishek Bachchan on her birthday. Even Aishwarya cropped the rest of the family members and wished Big B with his and Aaradhya's close-up picture. Even during Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Aishwarya came alone.

Amitabh Bachchan gifts Pratiksha to Shweta Bachchan, property to be divided equally between Abhishek, Shweta

Recently, reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan's property which is worth Rs 3000 crore will be divided between his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. The news surfaced after Big B gifted Pratiksha to Shweta. Big B is very fond of his children, Abhishek and Shweta. He never fails to praise them or appreciate them online.

Talking about the controversies that the family makes headlines for, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others have always ignored the malicious rumours. They have always maintained a dignified silence over the same.