's son was arrested on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. Aryan and seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested. Also Read - BREAKING: Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and others to remain in NCB custody till October 7

Ahead of the questioning, a picture of a man clicking a selfie with Aryan allegedly at the NCB custody had surfaced on the internet. It was being said that the man in question was an NCB officer who wanted a picture with SRK's son. However, the NCB have issued a clarification that the man in the viral photo is not an officer or employee of the investigating agency. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: NCB reveals they found objectionable photos related to drugs in Shah Rukh Khan's son's phone – deets inside

"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency said in a statement. Also Read - Death, Drugs, Divorce and more: Raj Kundra, Sidharth Shukla, Aryan Khan and more - The biggest blows to film and TV industries in 2021 so far

Earlier, NCB's Superintendent V.V. Singh, in his arrest memo, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the NDPS Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons. The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him.

Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same. The action came after the NCB's swoop on Saturday evening aboard the deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, shocking the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

On Monday, Aryan was produced again before the court and has been sent to NCB remand till October 7 for further investigation into the drugs case.