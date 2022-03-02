Did Ananya Panday just confirm her relationship with Ishaan Khatter?

and are right now one of the hottest couples in tinsel town. The reports of them dating have been doing the rounds ever since they were featured together in the film titled Khaali Peeli. Though the film didn't manage to make a mark, their chemistry did. Anaya and Ishaan are rumored to be a couple and lately few instances prove that they are very much in a relationship. Ananya attended 's birthday bash and the pictures shared by the star himself showed she is a part of the family. And now in her recent interview, when Ananya was quizzed if she is single, the actor smartly chose to ignore it by answering that she can't hear this question. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor gives sister Sanah Kapur a tight hug at her wedding ceremony; Mira Rajput is all smiles [View Pics]

Ananya neither denied nor accepted she is single and her reaction has only added fuel to the conjectures of her dating Ishaan. Seems like the Gehraiyaan actress is all set to make it official soon. After saying she didn't hear this question, she added, " I am happy." In another part of her interview Ananya was asked who is her favorite male co-stars so far, she said, Ishaan and added, "But all my male co-stars have been fantastic, and Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is getting a second chance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan." Talking about Ishaan she said that she would like to work with him again, "He is someone who has been a very big influence on me in terms of cinema and acting. Even his personality is extremely loving and sweet and supportive. I am surrounded by a lot of love, so I am very grateful." Ananya and Ishaan were spotted together at the airport after their New Year vacay together this year. Indeed these two are ADORABLE! Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank today