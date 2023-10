Anushka Sharma appeared to cheer on husband Virat Kohli at the stadium ahead of India vs. Pakistan, and the fans had all their eyes on the actress, as there is strong speculation about her second pregnancy. Anushka chose to wear a loose white dress as she was at the stadium, and everyone was trying to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood diva, including singer Arijit Singh. Bollywood's ace singer Arijit Singh was seen having a fan boy moment after he spotted Anushka at the stadium near her, and he couldn't control himself and insisted she take a picture on his mobile phone without him. Anushka too happily posed for Arijit Singh, and fans are in awe of the diva and her simplicity. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma fans believe second pregnancy is CONFIRMED after video from team hotel goes viral

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma happily posing for Arijit Singh at the stadium.

Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy news has been spreading like wildfire on the internet, and people are convinced that the actress is pregnant based on the choice of her outfits. In this video, you can also see Anushka wearing a super comfy white dress where you cannot spot her bump at all. And earlier, when she was clicked in the flight, Chakda, a press actress, was seen wearing a black long shrug that hid her bump.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to make an official announcement of second pregnancy after six months of completion?

It was reported that Anushka is in her second trimester, and the news of the pregnancy came out after the paparazzi spotted her outside the clinic, and they both insisted on not clicking. Well, for now, fans are waiting for the power couple to announce the arrival of their second baby soon. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.