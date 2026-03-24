Did Badshah secretly marry Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi? VIRAL 'phera' video SHOCKS fans

Badshah and Isha Rikhi spark wedding buzz as viral photos shared by her mother hint at a secret ceremony, though the couple has not confirmed it yet.

Rapper-singer Badshah is back in the news, this time for his personal life. After facing controversy over his now-deleted Haryanvi song Tateeree, which was criticised for its lyrics and visuals, he is now trending because of viral photos and videos from his reported secret wedding to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

Did Badshah get married to actress Isha?

For a long time, there were rumours that Badshah and Isha were dating, but neither of them ever confirmed it publicly. Now, videos and pictures from what appears to be their wedding have surfaced online. On Tuesday, March 24, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared clips from the ceremony, showing the couple dressed in traditional outfits and exchanging garlands in front of close family and friends. Since these moments were shared by her mother, many believe the wedding has indeed taken place, although the couple has not made an official statement yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Viral video shows Badshah-Isha taking pheras

Another video shows them performing wedding rituals like the pheras. In some photos, Isha is seen wearing sindoor, suggesting that a few images might be from after the ceremony. People have also noticed Badshah’s physical transformation in the pictures.

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Badshah's first wife

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012 after meeting on Facebook and later had a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017. The couple separated in 2020, and Jasmine now lives in London with their daughter.

Rumours about Badshah and Isha’s relationship first started in 2022. Reports suggested that they met at a common friend’s party and quickly established a relationship while they shared their mutual interest in music and films.

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