Bharti Singh was the new guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want, season 3, where the comedian and actress spoke about wanting to have stubborn kids. Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Bharti about how she reacts to the toddlers being stubborn and throwing tantrums all the time, to which the new mommy in town said, Acche lagte hai mujhe ziddi bacche. Main chahti hu mera baccha mall mein lete aise karke (stomping his feet), meri insult ho (I like stubborn kids. I want my kid to throw a tantrum at malls; I get embarrassed).". Kareena laughed her heart out, and even added about his kids screaming on flights.

Watch the video of Bharti Singh of taking hilarious dig at Bebo by saying she wants her son throwing tantrums.

Kareena and Bharti spoke about Gola, and she added how she wants her son to throw tantrums just like her son Jeh. Kareena recently spoke about how she keeps wondering why Jeh keeps screaming all the time and doesn't know how to deal with his toddler tantrums. In fact, last year in Diwali, Kareena shared the family picture where Jeh was rolling on the floor and she left him to sit, and the netizens dropped hilarious comments on the post, and many mommies related to Bebo about how they feel about her strongly. Kareena won hearts with her honest family picture in Diwali.

Did Bharti too take a hilarious dig and want Gola to be like Jeh? The comedian even asked Bebo if she knew if there was any injection to have a baby girl as now she only wants a daughter, to which Kareena replied that she has no idea as she is the mother of two sons. In the video you can see Bebo enjoying all the talks with Bharti. Bharti even added that how she takes Kareena s her inspiration and during pregnancy she was extremely inspired by her. Bharti spoke about being trolled about getting back to work within 12 days of her delivery and how she felt extremely bad about the same.