and had sparked dating rumours when they had started shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. Their frequent outings had made fans wonder if the two were seeing each other. In fact, Sara had openly confessed that she has a huge crush on Kartik on 's chat show Koffee With Karan in 2018 adding that she would love to go on a coffee date with.

After the film tanked at the box office, Kartik and Sara were never seen together. Recently, the two came face to face for the time after their rumoured breakup. So when Kartik was asked about his link-up with Sara, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star gave a cryptic answer, which has again sparked speculations about their rumoured relationship.

"No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic," Kartik told Navbharat Times during his recent interaction.

Amid their breakup rumours, Kartik and Sara had unfollowed each other on social media out of the blue. It was being said that they could not make time for their relationship and thought it was better if they focused on their careers. However, there has been no official confirmation what went so drastically wrong between the two.

On the work front, Kartik is busy with the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated to release on 20th May 2022. The horror comedy also stars Tabu and in the lead roles. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, and ’s next production venture. Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next and Gaslight. The former stars as the male lead and the latter also stars in the lead role.