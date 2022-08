Bipasha Basu left her fans pleasantly surprised after announcing her first pregnancy with hubby Karan Singh Grover. The 43-year-old actress is eagerly waiting for her baby's arrival and cannot contain her excitement to have a glimpse of the baby. While Bipasha has been sending a meltdown to her fans by sharing adorable pictures and videos of her during the pregnancy, she in her recent interaction revealed that she and Karan believe it's a girl. While many pregnant ladies will agree with the actress as the moms to get a hint of what they are expecting. Also Read - Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of Karan Singh Grover singing to her bump and soothing their baby [Watch]

We believe it's a 'she'

In her interview with TOI Bipasha said that she and Karan were very clear that they want a baby together since the beginning of their marriage and were waiting for the right time. "From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby 'she'. We believe it's a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby."

Karan and Bipasha are right now enjoying this new phase of their lives, while Karan has been doing some amazing work with his shows and web series. Bipasha has taken a sabbatical and especially now she doesn't even think of work. Talking about getting back to work she said that as soon as she gets the hang of being a new mom, she will get back to work. But for now, she is extremely happy in the space and is in no rush. The actress also said that it is very important for women to be independent first, financially and emotionally. Advising all the women out there she said, " Make your careers and then if love, marriage, and babies have to happen, they will happen". We cannot agree more with the diva.