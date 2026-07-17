Did Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey COPY Ramayana? Netizens compare Penelope's VIRAL bow scene to Sita swayamvar

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has opened to glowing reviews, but it's a particular scene involving Penelope's bow challenge that's grabbing attention in India. Many social media users have drawn parallels with Sita's Swayamvar from the Ramayana, while others argue the similarities stem from shared mythological storytelling rather than a direct reference. Here's why the debate has gone viral.

Did Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey COPY Ramayana? Netizens compare Penelope's VIRAL bow scene to Sita swayamvar

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey just landed in theaters and people can’t stop talking about it. The film’s stunning visuals and bold take on Homer’s classic epic have really wowed audiences everywhere. Still, here in India, it’s not just the story or the look of the film turning heads. One particular sequence has started a lively debate online. Some viewers say a key moment in Nolan’s Odyssey looks a lot like the famous Swayamvar scene from the Ramayana, the moment where Sita’s future husband must lift and string a divine bow. Some call it a lovely parallel between two ancient legends. Others go further, suggesting Nolan actually took inspiration from Indian mythology. Nolan himself hasn’t said anything about the Ramayana, though, so for now it’s all fan theory.

Right after the film’s release, social media blew up with comparisons. Loads of Indian viewers pointed out how Penelope’s big bow challenge felt nearly identical to the Shiv Dhanush scene from the Ramayana. One person wrote, “Those Ramayana references in The Odyssey blew me away. Wonder how many people even noticed.” Another said, “That bow challenge? Straight from the Ramayana.” While a few users even called it 'copied,' most agreed it just shows how great myths around the world often share similar ideas and moments.

In the climax of the Greek epic, The Odyssey, Odysseus strings a bow and shoots an arrow through 12 axes to win back the hand of his wife, Penelope. The written version of the tale, dated between the 8th and 7th centuries B.C., is as old as time. A godlike man has just helped win… pic.twitter.com/RGrebhJvuS — The Juggernaut (@thejuggernaut) July 16, 2026

What’s The Fuss About?

Here’s the scene that got everyone talking, Near the end of the film (warning, spoilers ahead), Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway announces she’ll marry whoever can string Odysseus’ legendary bow. One by one, the suitors try. Not one of them can do it. Then, Odysseus himself, back after years of adventure, steps up, strings the bow, reveals who he is, and reclaims his life.

This sounds very familiar right, Indian fans sure thought so. In the Ramayana, King Janaka sets a challenge: Whoever can string the mighty Shiv Dhanush wins Sita’s hand. All the local kings try and fail until Ram lifts the bow with ease, snaps it clean in half, and wins Sita. An impossible bow challenge, a marriage at stake, no wonder viewers online started drawing lines between the two.

But did Nolan actually reference the Ramayana? There’s no real evidence for that. The scene is straight from Homer’s poem, written way back in the 8th century BCE. The Swayamvar is also an ancient part of the Ramayana. Both stories origined up in different places, and scholars tend to see these similarities as proof that people everywhere like to tell the same kinds of stories. Right now, we have nothing showing Nolan meant to tie in with the Ramayana while adapting The Odyssey.

Intentional or not, people online are losing themselves in the discussion. Plenty of fans are taking it as a nice reminder that ancient myths, whether Greek or Indian often wrestle with the same big ideas: heroism, fate, honor, and what people deserve. The debate doesn’t really settle where Nolan got his ideas, but it’s inspired a lot of moviegoers to revisit both The Odyssey and the Ramayana, and to appreciate how these age-old tales keep echoing each other in fresh, surprising ways.

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