Ananya Panday looked so ready to open up about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8. On the show, she even indirectly admitted that she is all ready for her wedding with Aditya as her surname after getting married to the Aashiqui 3 actor will be PARK. And now seems like even the Panday family has open-heartedly the Kapur boy in the family. And even have given their green signal to the relationship. This latest move by Chunky Panday proves that he is okay with daughter Ananya's marriage. The entertainment Instagram profile claimed that the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor is all set to get married to her beau Aditya and this post was liked by Chunky Panday. Also Read - Palak Tiwari, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood stars kids stun in ethnic looks

Ananya and Aditya have been dating for more than two years now. It all started on Karan Johar's 50th birthday when the filmmaker even quizzed her if something was cooking. Ananya seems to have found the love of her life in Aditya as she has no qualms about even accepting or talking about him in public. Ananya happily accepted that she is a very possessive girlfriend and called herself very 'Chudail' in her relationship. While Adi who too had appeared on Karan's show had admitted that he loves Ananya Panday's sense of humour and is in a happy space. Also Read - Ananya Panday gets candid on beau Aditya Roy Kapur; lists out what she loves most about the Aashiqui 2 star

Recently the actress won the best rapid-fire round for the Koffee awards where she thanked her boyfriend for making her win, as her Coy Kapur answer was a bang on and made her swear the awards by the jury.

On the professional front, Ananya is basking all the positive reviews for her stint as Ahana in Kho Gaye Hun Kahan. She will be next seen in Call Me Bae.

