Deepika Padukone was one of the first leading actresses in Bollywood t come out to speak openly about depression and it left many shocked. But she was Laude for her courage as speaking about mental health is still taboo in India especially. And now Deepika opens up about facing the allegations of lying about her depression. Deepika Padukone joined the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle on her Archetypes podcast to discuss mental health and activism. On World Mental Day, Deepika yet again spoke about how she dealt with mental health and that if it wasn't for her mother who recognised her problem she wouldn't have been here where she is today. The actress is in a happy state and has overcome depression all thanks to her mom. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who never fail to turn up the heat in bathrobes [View Pics]

In her interaction with Meghan Markle, Deepika Padukone said that finally penile recognised mental health after he openly spoke about it. And later she said that how people felt that she was saying about her depression only o promote her film or she was even paid by some pharmaceutical company t speak about her depression. The Pathaan actress added, And there were articles. They thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication." Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more: Meet the doppelgangers of Bollywood stars; check how unbelievably similar they look

Deepika is right now a part of an NGO Live Love Laugh which helps people fight depression, she is closely associated with this and wants one day to everyone deal with mental issues like any other issue one day and we too hope that happens soon. On the professional front, Deepika is awaiting the release of Pathaan along with Shah Rukh, she will also be seen next in Project K opposite and Fighter with . The actress is doing exceptionally well in her professional life. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan resumes RC15 shoot, Shehnaaz Gill's eyes set on South cinema and more