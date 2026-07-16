Did Deepika Padukone post in support of Sonam Wangchuk? Know whether the VIRAL screenshot is real or not

Explore all about Deepika Padukone's viral post in support of Sonam Wangchuk and his strike. Read ahead to see whether this post was actually posted by the actress or just an edited screenshot making the rounds online.

Did Deepika Padukone post in support of Sonam Wangchuk Know whether the VIRAL screenshot is real or not

Engineer-activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for 19 days now, and there has still been no response from the government. To show their support in Wangchuk’s fight, many people, including celebrities, have come forward to talk about the issue. His health has deteriorated, and concerns around his well-being have been raised on social media. Among the celebrities who have come forward in support of Wangchuk, actress Deepika Padukone’s story for the same has been going viral.

A screenshot of Deepika's Instagram story has become the centre of the spotlight. This viral screenshot is all over social media, and people can’t stop talking about it. The story had a post which showed the actress’s support towards Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. Let’s dive in to find out more about Deepika Padukone’s viral post in support of Sonam Wangchuk here.

Did Deepika Padukone post in support of Sonam Wangchuk?

This incident started yesterday with a screenshot of what appeared to be Deepika Padukone’s Instagram account beginning to circulate widely on social media. This post showed Deepika’s support towards Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. While the story was for a good cause, many claimed that the actress deleted the story just a few minutes after it was posted on Instagram for millions of her fans to watch. Ever since the actress pulled her story down from social media, the screenshot of her story began to go viral.

Deepika Padukone post in support of Sonam Wangchuk

The story that this Piku actress posted showed her thoughts on what is currently going on in our nation. This viral screenshot shows an Instagram story in which Deepika re-shared a post featuring Sonam Wangchuk. The text on this post read, “He is fasting. We are scrolling.” It is also being claimed that Deepika reposted it with a caption that read, “Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged."

While there is a lot of buzz on social media about Deepika’s story, there is no confirmation or denial about it from the actress. Currently, there is no credible evidence to suggest that Deepika ever shared the reported Instagram Story.

About Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is currently on day 19 of his indefinite hunger strike. His hunger strike is taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and had begun on June 28, 2026. The motive behind his strike is to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks during the NEET exams.

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