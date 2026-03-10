Did Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun take a dig at Yash-starrer Toxic in VIRAL post? Father Raj Arjun issues clarification

A debate started after a post titled "No toxicity, only Dhurandhar" went viral on X. Many people thought Sara Arjun was the one who uploaded it.

Recently, a social media post purportedly associated with Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun sparked internet controversy since it seemed to make fun of Yash's upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. It was previously anticipated that Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Dhurandhar: The Revenge will face off at the box office. However, due to geopolitical concerns in West Asia, the Yash-starring film's producers eventually postponed its release.

The new date for Toxic's theatrical release is June 4, 2026.

Did Sara Arjun take a dig at Toxic?

The conversation started when a post titled "No toxicity, only Dhurandhar" became viral on X. Many people thought Sara had shared it. Given that the comment appeared amid social media comparisons between the movie and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it was taken as a jab at Toxic.

Online discussions contrasting the two movies persisted despite the new release date. The discussion became even more heated when a viral tweet attributed to Sara Arjun surfaced a few days before the trailer for Ranveer Singh's action movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Sara's father Raj Arjun comes in support

Actor Raj Arjun, Sara Arjun's father, clarified the situation on Instagram amid the mounting rumours. He said that his daughter does not use X and that the account that made the message was fake.

His statement read, "Hi everyone, a fake account is circulating a post in Sara's name saying, 'No toxicity, only Dhurandhar.' For clarity - Sara is not on Twitter - and she would never write something like this."

Additionally, Raj Arjun stressed that Sara would not market her work by criticising another movie or performer.

What did Raj say?

The statement further read, "We belong to the same film industry, which is like one big family for us. Sara has been brought to respect every artist and every film. She would be the last person to promote her work by speaking negatively about anyone." In closing, he advised people not to believe or share such things.

