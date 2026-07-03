Did Divya Khossla SLAM Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Here's the TRUTH behind the viral Instagram story

An old Bollywood controversy has resurfaced in a new form after an edited Instagram Story went viral online. Here's why the claims that Divya Khossla took a dig at Alia Bhatt's Alpha are false and how the fake post originated.

Did Divya Khossla SLAM Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Here's the TRUTH behind the viral Instagram story

There’s a viral Instagram story making the rounds. Supposedly, Divya Khossla threw shade at Alia Bhatt and her film Alpha, complaining that when she went to a Citi Mall PVR screening in Mumbai, the theatre was 'totally empty.' The post even goes a step further, claiming tickets were 'self-bought' and that fake box office numbers were announced. It sounds like spicy gossip, but the truth is a lot less dramatic.

What’s really going on?

Divya Khossla never made these comments about Alpha. That screenshot everyone’s sharing, It’s an AI-edited fake. The original post, if you scroll back to October 2024 was about Divya’s old beef with Alia and the team behind Jigra. Back then, Divya accused them of copying her film Savi and inflating Jigra’s box office numbers. Someone simply swapped out Jigra for Alpha and started the whole thing up again. If you pay attention, you’ll notice the Instagram profile picture in the viral post doesn’t even match Divya’s current one. It’s a clear sign someone tampered with it.

Divya hasn’t said anything about this latest rumor, and yet, people keep sharing the doctored screenshot, spreading more confusion. This just shows how easy it is now for old drama to pop back up online with a new twist. AI tools can change a few details, and suddenly everyone’s convinced there’s a fresh controversy. Just to recap, there was some real tension back in 2024 when Divya called out Alia Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt in the Savi versus Jigra fight. She made some harsh comments about Bollywood as a whole. Alia’s movie Alpha is still playing in theatres, and most reviews are calling it a solid action entertainer.

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