Emraan Hashmi, who made headlines by calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fake and plastic on his first appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, has a regret for what he said and how it spoiled his relationship with the Ponniyin Selvan actress, which has been spiked forever. It seems like Ash is one of those people who forgets but doesn't forgive. In one of his old interviews, Emraan took his words back for former Miss India and regretted what he said about her. Aishwarya has never reacted to these comments, and her fans lauded her for her grace in choosing to ignore them.

Emraan had said, "I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya . It’s the format of the show. I cannot not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time." In another interview, he even claimed that Karan made you do things you didn’t even want to do. Does that mean the filmmaker was forced to say such nasty things against Ash?, "It’s that show, Karan pushes you to say these things."