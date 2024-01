Esha Deol has been making headlines for a few days now after a Reddit user noticed Esha not posting any pictures with hubby Bharat Takhtani and claimed that the couple is planning to part ways after 12 years of their marriage. And amid the divorce rumours, Esha shared a cryptic post on the memory of her first film. Where her caption read sometimes you have to just let go. And this video of the actress on her Instagram page grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Also Read - When Esha Deol wished for her marriage with Bharat Takhtani to last till eternity; post goes viral amid divorce rumours

Esha Deol's post read, "Sometimes you got to let go loosen up and just dance to the beat of your heart Throwback to my first film & an 18 year old me @boney.kapoor @farahkhankunder (Last Thursday on 11/1 my first film turned 23 years and I missed doing a post then - this film is always cherished being my first one )". As Esha dropped the post a while ago, the netizens dropped several comments about her divorce news. One user commented, "Are you separated really very sad".

Esha and Bharat who made public appearances quite often haven't been seen together for a while now. In fact, many users commented on the Reddit post that how Bharat went missing from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration too. And Esha was also seen celebrating Diwali without Bharat unlike usual. Esha and Bharat got married in 2012 and they celebrate their anniversary every year in June month.

Last June the actress dropped a cosy picture with hubby Bharat and wished him on their anniversary where he mentioned she wished to keep him for eternity. Right now all the fans want is that these are just baseless rumours and want to end the separation rumours. Esha and Bharat are parents of two daughters Radhya and Miraya.