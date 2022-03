The Kashmir Files has been released in theatres and created a huge stir among audiences. Everyone is hailing the film and calling it the need of an hour. Bollywood actress too cannot stop parsing the film too. Last evening she went to watch the film in theatres and said that by making this film Vivek Agnihotri one Bollywood ke saare Paap who diye. Earlier Swara Bhasker took a dig at filmmaker for making this film and calling it propaganda. And now Gauahar Khan's tweet is grabbing a lot of hatred online. The actress took to Twitter and without mentioning or tagging any person of the film's name she writes, " If u don’t see the propaganda, ur soul is blind, deaf and dumb !" Netizens are slamming her brutally as they feel her tweet is on The Kashmir Files. Check out the tweets right below. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Swara Bhasker gets brutally trolled for taking a dig at Vivek Agnihotri's film

If u don’t see the propaganda, ur soul is blind, deaf and dumb! — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 15, 2022

Oh really. So Kashmiri pandits end up in tears across cinemas, expressing that finally someone has shown their story is all fake? Shame on you! https://t.co/wNyV7Ael6F — Saarthak (@spiritualghost) March 15, 2022

Evidence are we talking about ? Here's Bitta Karate's video. I've shared it twice already today and will keep on sharing till people remember each n every line of that video. pic.twitter.com/gXgUvg1Kc0 — Researcher (@Asedftghu23) March 15, 2022

If this is in regards of The Kashmir files movie which you see as a propaganda. I am unfollowing you straight away — Surya Yadav (@shinenshimmer) March 15, 2022

Everything in the film is based on recorded facts and experiences of survivors. https://t.co/0aKXrCby3L — Shubham (@Shubham__2606) March 15, 2022

Already history par bahut sare serials, movie bante hain but abhi ban gaye to aap jaiso ko problem kyun ho rahi? Jo log galat the uss waqt unko lekar movie bani hai aap khud par Q le rahi?

Kya aap khud ko bhi manti hain ki aapne kuchh galat kiya tha jo aap ko problem ho rahi? — Siya Singh❤ (@SiyaSingh02) March 15, 2022

Ofcourse I see the propoganda

The propoganda to show the truth, the propoganda to make the people realise that what happened with Kashmiri Hindus is Unforgettable

(Forgive but don't forget)

And finally the propoganda of exposing the propoganda of the ruling party in 1990 — Daksh Shanklesha (@DakshShanklesha) March 15, 2022

