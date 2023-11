Are Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya the newest couple in Tinseltown? Well, Janhvi is one of the most glamorous and most loved star kids. Everyone has got their eyes on her upcoming new movies, her style statements and of course, her personal life. Janhvi Kapoor's fans, especially, want to know whether she is dating anyone and whom she is dating. The Mili actress has been linked to Shikhar Pahariya for a while now. And it seems they unknowingly confirmed their relationship status. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor dances like no one's watching with rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya at Ambani Ganpati Visarjan [Watch]

Did Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya confirm their dating rumours?

Janhvi Kapoor is often accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya at parties and events. Be it pre-Halloween, Halloween or Diwali parties, Janhvi and Shikhar are often seen partying with their common friends. You all would have heard about Orry. So, Orhan Awatramani dropped a video from one of their parties and in the comments section under the post, Janhvi and Shikhar's exchange got everyone interested. Janhvi couldn't stop gushing about her rumoured beau Shikhar. She commented his nickname 'Shiku' with a heart-eye emoticon. Shikhar also dropped a bodybuilder emoticon and a cowboy emoticon.

Now, Janhvi and Shikhar have seemingly deleted their previous comments in which they unknowingly confirmed their relationship. The Dhadak actress commented below Shikhar's comment asking 'who is this pink', seemingly talking about one of the girls at the party. Orry asked one of their friends to run. Shikhar allied her concerns by saying 'I'm all yours'. These comments have been deleted but are going viral in entertainment news. Luckily, we got a snapshot of their comments, check out the deleted comments here:

Trending Now

Watch this video of Janhvi Kapoor here:

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya relationship status

For many months, Janhvi and Shikhar have been spotted together at events, as informed before. Their trips together to temples, Tirupathi, dressed traditionally, have raised several brows as it is. The two never spoke about their relationship status but have been going on with their PDA and social interactions. Janhvi even wished Shikhar on his birthday with their pictures together. It seems Janhvi has known Shikhar since childhood. Janhvi's fans have been commenting on her and Shikhar's posts asking her about her relationship status and her bond with Shikhar all the time. Well, one only deletes stuff when one does not want others to know, right?