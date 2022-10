Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next film which is Mili. The actress is seen promoting her movie across the city. She recently sat down for an interview which included a fun segment. Janhvi Kapoor confessed that she has verbal diarrhoea and also seemingly spilt the beans about Vijay Deverakonda and his relationship status while answering a fun question. Janhvi, as is known, is very candid in nature and often times her statements go viral online. And this statement of Janhvi Kapoor about Vijay Deverakonda is such a one. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi stopped eating non-veg to force Boney Kapoor quit smoking; 'He gave it up after her demise'

Janhvi Kapoor says Vijay Deverakonda is practically married

Well, to promote Mili, Janhvi sat down for a rapid-fire segment with Bollywood Bubble. Janhvi was asked to rate the following actors on the rank she wants to work first – , , Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra and . Janhvi got confused and stated Hrithik, Ranbir, Tiger. Eventually, she said all of them. The Gunjan Saxena actress was asked about three people from the industry she wants to see participating in her swayamvar. She yet again named Hrithik, Ranbir and Tiger. However, since Ranbir is married, she thought again. Also Read - Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor steps out for her workout in a ravishing pink crop top and tiny gym shorts [View Pics]

After much deliberation, Janhvi Kapoor named only Tiger Shroff. She asked aren't they all married. When the interviewer prompted Janhvi the name of popular actor Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi said, "He is practically married," and laughed. She went on to add the names of Aditya Roy Kapur and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja throw starry bash; Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and others attend [View Pics]

