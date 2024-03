Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan make for an interesting combo as they appear on Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya'. They are always their candid best. Jaya Bachchan who often goes viral on social media for her behaviour with the paps appears quite calm and fun when on the podcast with granddaughter. However, in the latest video, fans got to see Jaya Bachchan snubbing daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda for constantly cutting her while she is speaking. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan blames THIS for anxiety amongst youth; Shweta Bachchan disagrees

To get all Entertainment News updates on WhatsApp, follow BollywoodLife now. Also Read - As Aaradhya Bachchan breaks the internet with her transformation; these pictures are proof she's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's carbon copy

In the latest episode of What The Hell Navya season 2, the host asked Jaya Bachchan to share her opinion on what she thinks about the internet's impact on the human nature. Shweta Bachchan commented on the same and started sharing her own opinion. Jaya Bachchan did appear quite happy with Shweta Bachchan's interruption and rather asked her to not be so self-centred. She went on to add that Shweta Bachchan should learn to let others talk. Different people have different opinions and that Shweta Bachchan Nanda should respect that. She also adviced Shweta Bachchan that voicing her opinion doesn't mean that she will only talk about what she feels is right. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan groove to the dhol beats; Aaradhya joins

Jaya Bachchan has a secret Instagram account?

During the podcast, it also got revealed that Jaya Bachchan has a secret Instagram account. Navya Naveli Nanda revealed that the veteran actress only follows family members. She is also quite active on Pinterest and keeps on looking at household items as revealed by Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Here's a viral video of Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan's comments on mental health

What The Hell Navya has garnered a lot of attention thanks to the fiery comments made by the Bachchan ladies. In recent times, Jaya Bachchan's comment on anxiety, mental health issues and its connection with the internet left the netizens talking. She said that in her childhood, there was no discussion around anxiety attack. Rather they hadn't heard about it until midlife. She blamed the internet for having an impact on mental health on Gen Z. She said that the information is being fed and its adding to all the talks. Shweta Bachchan Nanda disagreed to this and said that anxiety was always present but it is now that it is being talked about.