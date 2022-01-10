Did Kabir Khan just take a dig at Salman Khan's announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel?

Say what! had announced the name of his sequel as Pawan Putra Bhaijaan and his fans were damn excited. However, seems like the name is not been finalised as the filmmaker Kabir Khan is yet to give his nod on the same. Salman Khan had announced the sequel of the film at SS Rajamouli's RRR event and ever since then, fans are waiting for SK to create magic as Bajrnagi once again. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the best films of Salman and to date, it is counted as his best performance. However, seems like Kabir Khan is not very happy with Salman Kahn revealing news about the sequel of the film as it is against the protocols. In an interaction with Midday, Kabir Khan was asked about more details on the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan to which he said, " Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia RANTS against Tejasswi Prakash; Karan Kundrra's sister shows support – watch

On a lighter note, Kabir Khan even added, " Salman doesn't follow [protocols] of formal announcements, he talks from his heart. This news will definitely leave Salman Khan's fans disappointed. Well, earlier too there were reports of a creative clash between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 and there were reports that state that there was a cold war between Kabir and Salman over a lot of this relate to the film. However everything went well. Wonder if this time too things will get sorted or not?