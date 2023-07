Kajol has been trending on Twitter after she irked Shah Rukh Khan fans by questioning about the actual numbers of Pathaan at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback with Pathaan and broke all the box office records, and the film earned the highest ever at the Hindi box office, which is more than 1000 crore, while the entire Bollywood fraternity is celebrating this big victory of Bollywood as Pathaan was the only film after years of giving tough competition to the South Indian films like Pushpa and KGF that was ruling the Hindi box office as well. Also Read - The Trial actress Kajol is ready to do a romantic song with Shah Rukh Khan and fans cannot keep calm!

HOST :- One thing you would ask Srk about?#KAJOL :- I would ask him, How much did #Pathaan really make?? - Everyone knows Pathaan is nothing but a scam.? #KajolOnHotstar #KajolDevgn pic.twitter.com/sEdaqLIOod — PRIYAM SHARMA (@Priyam_Akkian) July 16, 2023

Needs Guts To Go Against The Tide

And Spit Facts Of #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan PR Mafia In Bollywood ?? Kajol Mam Respect ?? https://t.co/HntlB6FRPA — NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) July 16, 2023

And now this latest video of Kajol has gone viral, where she was asked in one of her interviews what she would like to ask Shah Rukh Khan lately, to which she said," What should I ask him? Everything he has, I would tell him how much did actually Pathaan make?". And this question of the Trail actress is taken otherwise, and there are many claiming that Kajol is making fun of SRK and is questioning the authenticity of the box office numbers of Pathaan. While many are claiming that Kajol is exposing the fake business of Pathaan. Also Read - The Trial: Kajol's first onscreen kiss after 23 years shocks fans

Kajol about #SRK. Haters can millions of share 2 second cropped clips but they cant prove anything.pic.twitter.com/iM2GoydBBP — अपना Bollywood? (@Apna_Bollywood) July 16, 2023

While Kajol fans come to the actress defence and are sharing the video of her where she is seen raving about Pathaan and the superstar and expressing that she is extremely happy for him and his latest achievement and milestone with Pathaan, There is also a strong buzz that the iconic couple of Bollywood will soon be seen together, and fans cannot wait to witness their crackling chemistry after a long time. Also Read - The Trial review: Netizens are impressed with Kajol but disappointed with the courtroom drama, call it a disaster