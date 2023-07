Kangana Ranaut sometimes goes overboard with her nasty comments on Bollywood people, especially Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and her latest Instagram stories about the Kapoor couple has left many irked. The Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram stories and, without mentioning their names but giving all the hints about who they are, claimed that their marriage is under rocks and they are living on separate floors. Recently, Alia and Raha Kapoor were snubbed by Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor as they were on vacation sans her, claims, Ms Ranaut. Also Read - Did Taapsee Pannu take an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and more actresses with her 'pregnancy' comment?

It was Neetu Kapoor's birthday on July 8, and RK flew to Dubai and surprised his mom, but Alia couldn't join him owing to professional commitments, and she even shared their holiday pictures on her Instagram account and mentioned FOMO. But it seems like Kangana, who loves to speak negatively about everyone in the industry, is not very convinced about Alia and Ranbir being in a happy marriage and hence writes these things about them, and we wonder if this time too she will be ignored and unheard by them. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh begin Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions in Gujarat [View Pics]

Without taking Ranbir and Alia's names, Kangana wrote," In another news a farzi husband wife Jodi who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by myntra their own ...besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ... This farzi jodi needs to be exposed...."

In her Instagram story, Kangana said, Ranbir and Alia live in a fake marriage. "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions, money, or work and not for love. This actor, who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy, was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying Papa Ki Pari. The movie trilogy has been canned, and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage. But sadly, there are no takers for him now. He must focus on his wife and daughter. This is India, ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... aab Sudhar jao".

Kangana Ranaut had earlier targeted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for being called star kids and said that they are oldies and not kids anymore, while she had even claimed that Ranbir Kapoor is spying on her.