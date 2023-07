Kangana Ranaut is not the one who would sugarcoat things and tell a tale. Just a couple of hours ago, the Manikarnika actress shamed Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. She called out the film as regressive and asked why Karan is wasting money in same old things. Well, now, Kangana is back on Instagram with a new rant. In this one she has slammed the film mafia again and has also attacked a 'womaniser superstar' and a 'papa ki pari'. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for wasting Rs 250 crores on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; gives THIS advice to Ranveer Singh

Kangana Ranaut blames Film Mafia for THIS reason

It so happened that a couple of hours ago, someone messaged Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram DMs revealing that someone has been using her name and hacking accounts on social media. As soon as it was brought to her attention, Kangana claimed that the film mafia had been operating a racket and hacking accounts in her name. The actress says that she has no online managers and has no link to the alleged account. Also Read - Did Kangana Ranaut take a jibe at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? shares cryptic tweet after asking 'aaj nepo gang kahan busy hai?'

Kangana called the perpetrators gang changu mangu and claimed that their film could not even each the single day collections of Manikarnika which was 18 crores. The actress seems to be hinting at the recent release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt which minted about Rs 16.05 crores at the box office in India. She tagged Cyber Crime Mumbai's official Instagram handle and asked them to take action against the gang Changu Mangu. Her Instagram stories have grabbed headlines in the entertainment news section. Check out her Instagram status here:

Kangana Ranaut rants against superstar she dated

Without taking names, Kangana slammed a superstar she once dated who claimed that the Queen actress was dating an imposter. Kangana claimed that he chatted with her using multiple accounts and later hacked her accounts. Kangana found her behaviour to be shady and felt that it would have been because of his divorce. Well, Kangana has previously claimed that she dated Hrithik Roshan. A lot went down in history. In a related case, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation case against her. Akhtar has been asked to be present before court on the 5th of August. In the same breath, Kangana alleged that the superstars buy tickets to their own movies and fake collections. She also alleged that the film mafia has been buying WhatsApp data and information and alleged that they have been leaking them to the media. Check her Instagram status here:

Kangana Ranaut attacks a 'womaniser superstar' and 'papa ki pari'

Kangana Ranaut has attached another superstar who as per her is a womaniser who begged and pleaded to her to date him. The superstar would chase her and also chatted with her using different accounts. The superstar claimed that he got a three-part movie in order to date a papa ki pari. Kangana claims she refused and found that her devices were hacked. Kangana Ranaut also claims that the superstar told her that her marriage is fake and that he does not love her and also that their baby is a trick to promote the movie. Kangana cannot believe how one could be so corrupt. She previously targeted Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as well. Check out her Instagram status here:

What do you have to say about Kangana's new rant?