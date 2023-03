Kangana Ranaut is back to doing what she does best: making controversial statements. The actress once again recalled her dramatic love affair that turned into a legal war with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Reacting to Elon Musk's viral tweet, "Falling in love hits different when you know they're a paid actor sent by the CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government" She replied to this tweet of Elon and hinted about her past, which showed her love affair almost put her in jail by the movie mafia. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut spends WHOPPING Rs 65 lakhs to customise her vanity van? A look at top Bollywood stars with the costliest vans ever

I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair… ? https://t.co/AwnEb2n5Ja — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2023

Kangana's tweet reads," I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair".".

Kangana Ranaut, who made the shocking revelation of having an affair with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, is right now grabbing headlines again due to the same reasons. Kangana and Hrithik's love-law battle was one of the most controversial incidents that occurred in Bollywood ever, and it will be remembered for years. While the Fighter star is still in denial about having had no love affair with the Emergency actress, she has stuck to her claims of being in a relationship with him once upon a time.

Right now, Hrithik Roshan is very much in love with Bollywood actress , and he openly shared this with the world and showed he has happily moved on. The actor is currently shooting for his most captivating project, "Fighter," along with Deepika Padukone, helmed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand. The fans cannot wait to witness Deepika and Hrithik's chemistry on screen for the first time ever.